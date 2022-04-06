iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (BATS:IECS) Shares Sold by Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (BATS:IECS – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000.

IECS opened at $34.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.42.

