iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCZ) Shares Down 1.1%

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCZ – Get Rating) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $66.47 and last traded at $66.65. 2,188,138 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 2,174,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.38.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.35.

