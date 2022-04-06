iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCZ) Trading Down 1.1%

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCZ – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $66.47 and last traded at $66.65. Approximately 2,188,138 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 2,174,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.38.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.35.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
- Three Stocks To Buy Before They Report Q1 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.