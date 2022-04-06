iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:QAT) Stock Price Down 0.9%

iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:QAT – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.09 and last traded at $24.18. 47,005 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 28,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.41.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.64.
