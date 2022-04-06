iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Share Price Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.63

iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.63 and traded as low as $25.49. iShares MSCI Spain ETF shares last traded at $25.72, with a volume of 572,178 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.42.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $556,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 21,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 7,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shayne & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Shayne & CO. LLC now owns 22,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

