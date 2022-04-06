iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of URTH. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 204.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF stock opened at $128.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.72. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1-year low of $116.97 and a 1-year high of $136.75.

