iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Holdings Decreased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ally Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 741,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,007,000 after buying an additional 611,000 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,316,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,286,000 after buying an additional 283,587 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $15,587,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $12,152,000.

Shares of DVY opened at $127.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.81. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $111.53 and a 12 month high of $130.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.888 per share. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

