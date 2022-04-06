iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHV) Stock Price Down 0%

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHV – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $110.19 and last traded at $110.19. 3,156,015 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 2,829,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.20.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.38.

