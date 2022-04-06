iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 39,304 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,729,795 shares.The stock last traded at $261.98 and had previously closed at $264.53.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

