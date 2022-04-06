iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 414,982 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 4,433,400 shares.The stock last traded at $41.08 and had previously closed at $41.28.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IYE. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $84,205,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,492,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,906 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 230.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,448,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,412 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,448,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 350.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 486,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,980,000 after buying an additional 378,574 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

