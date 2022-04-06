IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) CEO Glenn Sblendorio Sells 50,000 Shares

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEEGet Rating) CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 50,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $938,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Glenn Sblendorio also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 30th, Glenn Sblendorio sold 1,213 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $20,621.00.
  • On Friday, April 1st, Glenn Sblendorio sold 40,756 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $713,230.00.
  • On Friday, March 25th, Glenn Sblendorio sold 18,775 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $320,301.50.
  • On Friday, March 18th, Glenn Sblendorio sold 3,479 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $59,143.00.

ISEE stock remained flat at $$18.29 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,806,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,425. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.69. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $19.34.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEEGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ISEE. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter worth $66,880,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 62.9% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,471,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,286 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 6,276.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,115,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,326 shares in the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter valued at $29,113,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,098,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

