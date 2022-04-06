IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) COO Keith Westby Sells 9,298 Shares

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) COO Keith Westby sold 9,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $176,847.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Keith Westby also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

On Monday, February 7th, Keith Westby sold 10,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

NASDAQ:ISEE remained flat at $$18.29 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,806,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,425. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.45.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IVERIC bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISEE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in IVERIC bio by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in IVERIC bio by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.