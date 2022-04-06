IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) COO Keith Westby Sells 9,298 Shares

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2022

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEEGet Rating) COO Keith Westby sold 9,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $176,847.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Keith Westby also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, February 7th, Keith Westby sold 10,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

NASDAQ:ISEE remained flat at $$18.29 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,806,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,425. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.45.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IVERIC bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISEE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in IVERIC bio by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in IVERIC bio by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.