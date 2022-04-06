Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Receives $186.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $203.75 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $147.50 and a 12 month high of $204.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.59.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $610,695.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 771.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 147,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,166,000 after purchasing an additional 130,400 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,853.5% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 21,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 20,592 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 832.0% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 28,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

