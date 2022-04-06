Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 8,482 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 362,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,221,000 after acquiring an additional 22,459 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 415,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 167.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 44,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 133,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 24,506 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJN opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average of $25.01. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $25.51.

