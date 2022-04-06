Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 811,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143,584 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $31,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $389,865,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,635,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,968,000 after buying an additional 289,573 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,612,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,173,000 after buying an additional 308,300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,066,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,712,000 after buying an additional 44,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,658,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,590,000 after buying an additional 107,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JEF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $149,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 10,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.48 per share, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

JEF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.62. 39,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,227,572. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.74. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 14.20%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.94%.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

