Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates GBX 380 Price Target for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B)

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 380 ($4.98) price target by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 119.65% from the stock’s current price.

BP.B has been the topic of several other reports. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 410 ($5.38) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($9.18) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 450 ($5.90) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 490 ($6.43) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 450 ($5.90) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Get BP plc 9% Preferred Shares alerts:

LON:BP.B opened at GBX 173 ($2.27) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17. The firm has a market cap of £34.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 174.59. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 1-year low of GBX 170.63 ($2.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 200 ($2.62).

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.