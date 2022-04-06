Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of DBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Guha now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $10.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.71.

Get DBS Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DBSDY opened at $104.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.97 and its 200-day moving average is $98.08. DBS Group has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $111.25.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $1.0222 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 3.16%.

About DBS Group (Get Rating)

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.