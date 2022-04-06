Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Campbell Soup’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Campbell Soup in a research report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will earn $2.78 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.06 EPS.
Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Campbell Soup stock opened at $44.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.93 and a 200-day moving average of $42.92. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $50.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.48.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 54.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.4% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.
