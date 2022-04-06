John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $440.64 Million

Brokerages forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) will post $440.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $437.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $444.83 million. John Bean Technologies reported sales of $417.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.39 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JBT. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.40.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $44,247.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,118,000 after purchasing an additional 106,195 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 19,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies stock traded down $8.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.22. The stock had a trading volume of 174,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,795. John Bean Technologies has a 52 week low of $98.57 and a 52 week high of $177.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.84%.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

