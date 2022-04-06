John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB) Trading Down 1%

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB – Get Rating) shares were down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.06 and last traded at $23.06. Approximately 5 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.29.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB – Get Rating) by 74.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.32% of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

