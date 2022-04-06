John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

Shares of HPF stock opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.33. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $17.47 and a 12-month high of $22.93.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPF. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at about $425,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 162,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

