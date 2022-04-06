John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:HTD)

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

NYSE:HTD opened at $25.93 on Wednesday. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.57.

Get John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTD. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the third quarter worth $275,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.