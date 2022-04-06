John L. Howard Sells 1,732 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stock

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total transaction of $882,003.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $518.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $391.16 and a 52 week high of $527.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $490.01 and a 200-day moving average of $477.91.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 32.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $214,942,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,924,000 after purchasing an additional 255,305 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 4,813.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,561,000 after purchasing an additional 110,700 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $45,783,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,198,558,000 after purchasing an additional 76,183 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $510.55.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

