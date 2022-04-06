Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Sells 4,610 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,610 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,568 shares of company stock worth $5,461,472. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded down $3.21 on Wednesday, hitting $132.41. 405,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,598,169. The company has a market capitalization of $241.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.25. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $128.38 and a 52-week high of $191.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie cut their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

