Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $217.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $284.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $274.60.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $229.47 on Tuesday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52-week low of $174.68 and a 52-week high of $275.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.27 and a 200-day moving average of $250.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $1.98. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth $50,704,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth $91,793,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 112,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle (Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.