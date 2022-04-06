Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $217.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $284.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $274.60.
Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $229.47 on Tuesday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52-week low of $174.68 and a 52-week high of $275.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.27 and a 200-day moving average of $250.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth $50,704,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth $91,793,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 112,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.
About Jones Lang LaSalle (Get Rating)
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.
Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.