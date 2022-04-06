JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Price Target to €55.00

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €62.00 ($68.13) to €55.00 ($60.44) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Renault from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €47.00 ($51.65) price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from €35.00 ($38.46) to €40.00 ($43.96) in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The volume recovery that Besson expects in Europe as semi shortages ease and further cost-cutting benefits emerge should drive Auto and Group margins higher and industrial free cash flow north of EUR1B in 2022, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Renault from €45.00 ($49.45) to €38.00 ($41.76) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Renault from €37.00 ($40.66) to €24.00 ($26.37) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

Shares of RNLSY traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.95. 180,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,732. Renault has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.87.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

