JulSwap Trading Down 5.4% This Week (JULD)

JulSwap (JULD) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $9.92 million and approximately $841,863.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JulSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0168 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JulSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00045879 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,201.54 or 0.07319067 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,747.00 or 1.00010337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00050789 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,163,802 coins. The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JulSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JulSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.