Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Receives Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 1,880 ($24.66) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KNOS. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

KNOS stock opened at GBX 1,372 ($17.99) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,426.54. Kainos Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,174 ($15.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,100 ($27.54). The firm has a market cap of £1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including cloud and engineering, data and artificial intelligence, intelligent automation, and service and experience design for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

