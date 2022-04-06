Katalyo Reaches Market Cap of $828,894.96 (KTLYO)

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 6th. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $828,894.96 and $238,434.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for $0.0775 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00046486 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,237.93 or 0.07372379 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,808.61 or 0.99746816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00051591 BTC.

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

