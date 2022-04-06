KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.40

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.40 and traded as low as $16.00. KDDI shares last traded at $16.41, with a volume of 221,453 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KDDI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KDDI currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.77. The company has a market cap of $75.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of -0.02.

KDDI ( OTCMKTS:KDDIY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. KDDI had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that KDDI Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KDDI Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KDDIY)

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers smartphone, mobile phone, and other mobile communication services, as well as fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; MVNO services; mobile services under the au brand; and voice communications, data transmission, FTTH services, and CATV services.

