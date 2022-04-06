Keene & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 15,901 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Keene & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,901 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,000. Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.1% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after buying an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 17,425 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,250,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $135.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $246.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.25. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.38 and a fifty-two week high of $191.28.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.72.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,568 shares of company stock worth $5,461,472 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

