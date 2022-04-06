Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Price Target Increased to GBX 670 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 620 ($8.13) to GBX 670 ($8.79) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kenmare Resources stock opened at GBX 470.50 ($6.17) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 439.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 436.84. Kenmare Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 401 ($5.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 493 ($6.47). The stock has a market cap of £446.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from Kenmare Resources’s previous dividend of $0.07. Kenmare Resources’s payout ratio is 0.17%.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

