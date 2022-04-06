Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 92,405 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 984,683 shares.The stock last traded at $26.61 and had previously closed at $27.35.

Several analysts have weighed in on KMT shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $486.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

In other Kennametal news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $29,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Kennametal by 74.4% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 135,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 57,816 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Kennametal by 43.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 119,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 36,007 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Kennametal during the third quarter worth about $438,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Kennametal during the third quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Kennametal by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 509,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,304,000 after acquiring an additional 45,682 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

