Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Given New €803.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from €813.00 ($893.41) to €803.00 ($882.42) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kering from €810.00 ($890.11) to €785.00 ($862.64) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Grupo Santander assumed coverage on shares of Kering in a report on Friday, March 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a €747.00 ($820.88) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kering from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kering presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $603.50.

PPRUY opened at $63.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.40 and its 200 day moving average is $73.98. Kering has a 12-month low of $57.06 and a 12-month high of $93.44.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2469 per share. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

