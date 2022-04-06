Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Up 5.7%

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) rose 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $66.64 and last traded at $66.64. Approximately 3,014 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 141,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.05.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.02 and a 200-day moving average of $50.02.

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.62. Equities analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $142,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,950 shares of company stock valued at $421,854. 36.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KROS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Keros Therapeutics by 7,907.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 22,693 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $5,445,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 137.6% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 240,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,531,000 after buying an additional 139,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 131.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 29,439 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

