Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KRYAY. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kerry Group from €135.00 ($148.35) to €136.00 ($149.45) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Kerry Group from €125.00 ($137.36) to €115.00 ($126.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

KRYAY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,565. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Kerry Group has a 12 month low of $101.55 and a 12 month high of $153.37.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.716 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

