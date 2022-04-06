Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 161,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,500 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 1,407.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35,186 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $45,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 24.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALNA shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley downgraded Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.61. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.89. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $1.45.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Analysts expect that Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

