Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter worth $46,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 19.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. 26.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

NYSE:FSM opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.95. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $7.98.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 9.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and CÃ´te d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and SÃ©guÃ©la gold mine located in south western CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

