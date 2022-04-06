Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $100,000 Position in SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.41% of SurgePays at the end of the most recent quarter.

In other news, Director David Allen May bought 53,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $100,572.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SurgePays stock opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.27. SurgePays, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $47.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on SurgePays in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group upped their price target on SurgePays from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

SurgePays, Inc operates as a technology-driven company, which focuses on building a supply chain software platform as an alternative to traditional wholesale supply chain distribution models. It offers goods and services direct to convenience stores, bodegas, minimarts, tiendas and other corner stores, providing goods and services primarily to the underbanked community.

