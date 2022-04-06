Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $125,000 Position in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rekor Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,184,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,101,000 after buying an additional 26,068 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rekor Systems by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 35,303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Rekor Systems by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 20,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Rekor Systems by 939.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 101,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Rekor Systems by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 40,404 shares in the last quarter. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ REKR opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.22. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $25.38.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rekor Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Rekor Systems from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Rekor Systems Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

