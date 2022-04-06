Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $137,000 Position in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LICY. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,500,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,101,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,890,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,280,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,936,000. 26.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

NYSE:LICY opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 28.30, a current ratio of 28.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.73. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $14.28.

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $4.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 million. Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 25.59% and a negative net margin of 1,875.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LICY. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Li-Cycle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

About Li-Cycle (Get Rating)

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LICY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.