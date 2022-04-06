Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Applied Genetic Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGTC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 174.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 19,101 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 327,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 197,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 49,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 25,998 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 70,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

AGTC opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15. Applied Genetic Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $5.00.

Applied Genetic Technologies ( NASDAQ:AGTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

AGTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Applied Genetic Technologies to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

