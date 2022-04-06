Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Receives $33.45 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.95.

KEYUF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Keyera from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

OTCMKTS KEYUF traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.93. 929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,340. Keyera has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average of $23.77.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

