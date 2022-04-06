Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) shot up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.66 and last traded at $16.66. 10 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 367,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.42.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is presently 296.01%.

In other news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 13,689 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $221,488.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pep I. Holdings, Llc sold 3,999,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $60,158,781.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,015,608 shares of company stock valued at $60,411,170. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRP. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

