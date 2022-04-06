Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.43

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.43 and traded as low as $5.04. Kingstone Companies shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 3,132 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $53.15 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Kingstone Companies ( NASDAQ:KINS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 17.65% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $43.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kingstone Companies, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is -22.54%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael raised its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 101,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 16,061 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 124,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 43,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 20,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

