Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX) Receives €94.31 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “N/A” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €92.54 ($101.69).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KGX. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($118.68) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($109.89) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($120.88) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($101.10) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €75.00 ($82.42) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of KGX stock traded down €0.62 ($0.68) on Friday, hitting €59.86 ($65.78). 669,189 shares of the stock were exchanged. Kion Group has a one year low of €57.87 ($63.59) and a one year high of €81.82 ($89.91). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €73.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is €85.60.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

