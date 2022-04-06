Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Given New €75.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €80.00 ($87.91) to €75.00 ($82.42) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kion Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kion Group from €86.00 ($94.51) to €84.00 ($92.31) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Kion Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Kion Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KIGRY opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.48. Kion Group has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $29.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.29.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

