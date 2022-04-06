Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.30.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Knowles alerts:

In other news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $569,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ye Jane Li sold 13,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $293,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,323 shares of company stock worth $1,924,762 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Knowles during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Knowles during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Knowles during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Knowles during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Knowles during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KN traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,355. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Knowles has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.34.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Knowles had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Knowles will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Knowles Company Profile (Get Rating)

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.