Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) PT Lowered to €38.00

Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €41.00 ($45.05) to €38.00 ($41.76) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Konecranes from €46.00 ($50.55) to €47.00 ($51.65) in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of KNCRY opened at $7.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.70. Konecranes has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $8.14.

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services cranes, lifting equipment, and machine tools worldwide. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The company offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for industrial cranes and hoists. It also provides a range of industrial cranes for general manufacturing and various process industries; and crane components and lifting equipment solutions to other crane manufacturers and distributors.

