Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Price Target Cut to €37.40 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley to €37.40 ($41.10) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VOPKY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Koninklijke Vopak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Vopak from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

VOPKY opened at $32.70 on Monday. Koninklijke Vopak has a 52 week low of $28.17 and a 52 week high of $51.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.93.

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 73 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 36.2 million cubic meters.

